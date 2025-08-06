Actor Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED in betting apps case

In a significant development, actor Vijay Deverakonda has recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

The inquiry pertains to his alleged involvement in promoting banned betting applications, with officials investigating the remuneration and commissions received by the actor from these platforms.

This comes as part of a broader investigation, during which the ED has already questioned fellow actor Prakash. Additionally, notices have been sent to Rana Daggubati, who is required to appear for questioning on the 11th of this month, and to Manchu Lakshmi, who is expected to appear on the 13th.

The situation continues to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the matter.