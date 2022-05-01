Acute water shortage in Karkhana and Rasoolpura

Secunderabad: Residents of Karkhana and Rasoolpura in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area is facing a shortage of water.

The residents have complained that the drinking water supply through public taps is available only for half an hour on extremely low pressure and that too once in four or five days. Vexed with water issues, locals submitted a written representation to SCB officials to make alternative arrangements on Saturday. "It is not a new issue in Cantonment from past many years we are facing water issues and always concerned officials tell that very soon the issue will be rectified. Only once in four days we are receiving water, that too only for 35 minutes. Also, SCB is not sending water tankers on time. We are purchasing water from the private water tankers which are very expensive," said Ahemd, a social activist in Karkhana.

"As many locals have laid illegal pipelines and motors due to that we are facing hardship, locals here many times requested the concerned officials to take stern action but nothing has been done," said the residents of Rasoolpura.

"Despite extending free 20,000 litres free drinking water scheme to Cantonment, still there is a water shortage. The main reason is that as SCB is receiving only 5.9 million gallons per day from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) that is not sufficient, we have asked the water board to supply 8.9 million gallons per day," said senior officer of SCB.