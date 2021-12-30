Address podu land issue; KCR consoles bereaved MLA

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to address podu land issue and properly implement the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme and other welfare schemes.

At Nalgonda collectorate, he held a review meeting on the podu lands issue, Dalit Bandhu, 'Rythu Bandhu', welfare schemes and development programmes.

The CM directed officials to address the podu land issue immediately and implement 'Dalit Bandhu' for empowering SCs in the district.

Earlier, he consoled MLA Gadari Kishore Babu whose father G Maraiah died recently. He visited Babu's residence at PRT Colony in Nalgonda and paid homage. KCR consoled the bereaved family members.

Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, MPs Santhosk Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and MLAs local TRS leaders were present.