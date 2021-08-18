Advanced certificate programme in critical care launched at UoH

Gachibowli: An advanced certificate programme in critical care, a collaborative distance education programme offered by the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Apollo Med Skills Pvt Ltd (AMSL), was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH. It will be offered through the Center for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) of the university. Prof P Prakash Babu, dean of the school,; Dr M Varalakshmi, programme coordinator, Dr P Srinivasa Rao, CEO of AMSL, Dr S Jeelani, director, CDVL, UoH, and other officials of UoH and AMSL participated.

Inaugurating the programme and addressing the participants virtually, Prof Rao said, "Critical care is an area of saving lives. It is a noble service and consists of blended training. The UoH is imparting skills to people in society. An interesting journey has begun for the participants of this programme, in fact, is in tune with the National Education Policy-2020. India is rich in talent and the cost-effectiveness of critical treatments will enable it to be a global player."

The programme includes three courses each with theory and practical elements. It is spread over one semester, for 24 weeks. The programme delivery will be in blended mode with self-learning material, online live interactive sessions by expert faculty, and clinical training by experienced experts. Fifty participants are registered from 15 States. They include graduates, post-graduates in nursing, medicine, homeopathic medicine, BAMS, BDS, physiotherapy, pharmacy, life sciences and microbiology. They were selected through a thorough screening process.