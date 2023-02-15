Advocates call off protest after CJ constitutes panel

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court announced on Tuesday that a committee comprising HC senior judges, Bar Association members and senior advocates will be constituted to resolve the issue of 'rampant' corruption in the posting of cases and issuing of order copies. The committee will meet on February 17 to chart out a plan and suggest measures to be implemented.

The CJ made the announcement after meeting representatives of the Telangana High Court Advocates' Association (THCAA) and senior advocates and holding 'comprehensive' discussions with them. The association had planned to hold a silent protest in the court and submit a representation to the CJ on the issue on February 15. The representatives informed the CJ about corruption.

Jalli Narender, THCAA secretary, said the proposed protest has been called off. Further developments, including the outcome of the meeting, will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, HC Registrar (judicial 1) Sura Srinivas Reddy, observed that 'it's fallacious to allege large-scale corruption is taking place in the court. Speaking to The Hans India, he described the allegations made by THCAA as 'baseless'. The HC Current Section staff is working relentlessly to issue order copies as early as possible to advocates or their clerks.

'Mere allegation of corruption against the staff is baseless. "If anyone is having issues do come to us and complain, will sort out the issue at earliest", Reddy assured.

He stated that due to heavy workload in the court, recently around 100 persons were recruited and 50 new staff deputed to the section to issue order copies as soon as possible. The staff is issuing order copies at most within 3-5 days, after getting clearance, he said.

The registrar clarified that "we have not received any circular or notice from the THCAA on the protest. "If any issue arises in the court it should be brought to our notice so that it can be resolved in a smooth and friendly manner." he observed. "The HC Bar Association has access to the CJ office; after getting prior appointment it may contact the CJ and raise their issues and resolve them".