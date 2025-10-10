Live
- SpiceJet Adds Three New Aircraft to Its Fleet, Kicking Off Major Winter Expansion
- DCC bank launches Sahakara Utsav deposit scheme
- Designer Harish Akkisetty Shines at Global India Couture Week
- The House of KOYILAA Opens in Madhapur –New Culinary Destination
- Malaika Arora Stuns as Showstopper at Deccan Derby 2025
- Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award
- Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
- Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant
- Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens
- One Nation-One Tax is a historic reform, says P Keshav
AFC furniture solutions unveils immersive experience centre in Hyderabad
Highlights
AFC Furniture Solutions has launched a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, inaugurated by the IIID Hyderabad...
AFC Furniture Solutions has launched a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, inaugurated by the IIID Hyderabad Regional Chapter.
The store showcases modular furniture, ergonomic chairs, and collaborative workspace solutions in realistic setups, enabling corporates, architects, and designers to explore future-ready office concepts.
With Hyderabad’s office leasing activity surging 111% year-on-year in Q1 2025, AFC aims to meet growing demand from IT, BFSI, and co-working sectors.
Founded by Maanoj Tomar, AFC continues to redefine sustainable, innovative, and people-centric workspace design across South India.
Next Story