AFC furniture solutions unveils immersive experience centre in Hyderabad

AFC Furniture Solutions has launched a 5,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art Experience Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, inaugurated by the IIID Hyderabad Regional Chapter.

The store showcases modular furniture, ergonomic chairs, and collaborative workspace solutions in realistic setups, enabling corporates, architects, and designers to explore future-ready office concepts.

With Hyderabad’s office leasing activity surging 111% year-on-year in Q1 2025, AFC aims to meet growing demand from IT, BFSI, and co-working sectors.

Founded by Maanoj Tomar, AFC continues to redefine sustainable, innovative, and people-centric workspace design across South India.