After Bhoiguda, fire breaks out at 4 other places in Hyderabad

With the temperatures are on the rise, fire accidents are getting reported across the city. After Bhoiguda fire accident, the fire broke out at four other places in the city.



In the first case, fire engulfed a chemical factory in Chenna Reddy Nagar under Bala Nagar police station limits. Workers ran out of their lives after the fire engulfed the factory. According to locals, two fire accidents were reported earlier in the factory. Lack of safety measures and increase in temperatures are said to be the reason.



In Bagh Amberpet, three huts were burnt following the fire accident. The fire tenders rushed and doused the fire. The officials said that residents were preparing acid and phenyl which is said to have caused the fire. However, no casualties have been reported as there were no people in the huts when the mishap occurred.



A minor fire accident reported in Cafe Bahar of Hyderguda. The fire erupted from the second floor of the building. The fire officials were alerted who put out the fire.



In another case, a car caught fire under Jeedimetla police station limits. No casualties were reported as the driver in the car got down from the vehicle after noticing the smoke from engine. The fire officials doused the fire, however, the car was completed damaged in the incident.

