After deluge, GHMC chief inspects waterlogged zones

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan has directed field officers to speed up post-monsoon activities in Greater Hyderabad. Karnan advised citizens to avoid entering waterlogged areas during the rains and instead take alternative routes.

The commissioner inspected several waterlogged areas in the city on Friday, instructed officials to act promptly and work in coordination with the Traffic Police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to ensure citizen safety.

On Friday morning, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, along with Karwan MLA Kausar Moinuddin, inspected the rain-affected areas. The impact of rain was observed at the field level in Tolichawki X Road, Hakeempet KGN Nalla, Moti Darwaza, Ahmed Colony, Langar House Huda Tank and other areas. After heavy rains on Thursday, the boundary wall constructed by HMDA as part of the fencing and demarcation of HMDA Heights at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, collapsed, causing damage to several vehicles parked in Hakeempet. A Van, 4 Two Wheelers and 3 autos have been damaged.

Later, Karnan inspected the Malkam Tank along with Traffic Joint CP Gajrao Bhupal and reviewed the water levels of the tank and traffic conditions.

In collaboration with the, traffic police, HYDRAA, Water Board, and DRF teams, actions such as water removal, silt and garbage clearance, along with road safety measures, were implemented as part of the post-monsoon initiatives. It was recommended that ongoing monitoring be maintained to ensure that the city’s residents do not encounter any issues. The Commissioner urged citizens to avoid areas where rainwater has accumulated and to opt for alternative routes. Residents facing civic issues were also urged to contact the GHMC helpline 040-21111111. Commissioner RV Karnan made a visit to the control room at the GHMC headquarters on Friday.

OSD Anuradha was interrogated regarding the complaints that had been received from the public following the rains.

The Commissioner instructed that all rain-related complaints be addressed without delay and that field teams be notified swiftly. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of the situation through real-time updates and urged that measures be implemented to prevent any inconvenience to the citizens.