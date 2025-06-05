After demolition spree, HYDRA takes up lake restoration works

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRA) has taken up the restoration project at a Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in the Old City.

HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an inspection of ongoing lake development works on Wednesday. Following the complaints about illegal soil dumping in the lake under the pretext of HYDRA, Ranganath clarified that those involved had already been warned. He assured residents that the soil would be removed within a week and warned of legal action if the clearance was not completed on time.

The Commissioner said that the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake, which was originally spread across 18 acres, had tragically shrunk due to encroachments, with 9 acres filled with soil. Officials from HYDRA are now actively working to remove the illegal filling and restore the lake to its original 18-acre span. Ranganath also reviewed options for reopening the lake’s outlet to improve water flow, ensuring proper water flow during monsoons.

Local residents met the Commissioner during his visit and expressed their happiness, calling the restored lake a jewel for the Old City. They requested to establish a park, children’s play area, and walking track around the lake, to which the Commissioner responded positively.

Locals recalled the lake’s previous condition, marked by stagnant sewage water and mosquito menace.

On the same day, the commissioner assessed similar progress at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet.

The local residents expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner for revitalising the Bathukamma Kunta. The inlet that allows rainwater to flow into the Bathukamma Kunta, as well as the outlets that release water when the tank reaches capacity, were thoroughly inspected.

Additionally, the sewerage and flood canal diversion projects adjacent to the Bathukamma Kunta were completed.