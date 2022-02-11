After Statue Of Equality: 8 Great Attractions Coming Soon in Hyderabad

Hello! Did you know? After the statute of equality, some other tourist attractions will be constructed in Hyderabad. They are:



47 Floors Co-living Space – Hyderabad One (H1)



A 47 floors co-living space is under construction in Hyderabad. It is also called Hyderabad One, which is under construction with a 1500 crore budget.





V-Shaped Bridge Jutting into Tank Bund



V-Shaped bridge jutting into tank bund is also under planning. It will also be a major attraction in the city.





125 Feet Ambedkar Statue



In remembrance of Late Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Hyderabad will be witnessing a giant statue soon.





Banjara Hills Police Towers



Another attraction is Police Towers in Banjara Hills, a four-tower corporate-style Cop Command Centre.











Asia's Largest Housing Colony



Under Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor, 15,600 dwelling units spread across 112 blocks are under construction.





Twin IT Towers in Kompally



We can soon witness another IT Hub named Twin IT Towers in Kompally in the city.











Second Largest Flyover from Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park



GHMC is set to inaugurate the second-largest flyover From Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park by this year.











Bansilalpet Stepwell Restoration



A 17th century-old Bansilalpet stepwell is also under renovation after removing 2000 tons of debris by GHMC officials.

















