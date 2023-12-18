Agarwal Samaj bats for a ‘cricket academy’

Hyderabad: The Agarwal Samaj of Telangana which has been organising cricket tournaments across the city for some time has decided to come up with their own cricket academy.

While giving away prizes to winners of the final match of the Bijoy Pushpa Keshan Cricket Cup at Vijay Anand Cricket Ground, Attapur on December 16, the Councilor of Hyderabad Cricket Association, Sunil Agarwal who was the chief guest urged for coming up with their own cricket academy for Agarwal community.

The idea was backed by Manish Agarwal, the president of the association who urged him to take forward the cause. Manish emphasised that the amenity of a cricket academy would be largely beneficial to the generations to come.

Sunil Agarwal lauded the efforts of the organisers who made the event successful. Manish told the sports committee of the society to keep organising such events from time to time so that the enthusiasm of the children remains and thanked the sports committee and the match referee and umpires.

A total of eight teams took part in the tournament. The final match which was held on Saturday witnessed Sunil Agarwal and offered prayers to Maharaja Agrasen. On this occasion, cyclists Bhavesh Tayal, Mohit Aggarwal, and Praveen Goyal were specially invited. They had completed the 3,800 km journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on a bicycle in 23 days. They were praised for undertaking the mountainous task.

The first friendly match of the sixth day was President XI vs Chairman XI in which President XI won the toss and decided to bat first, under which they set a target of 95 runs by losing 10 wickets in 15 overs, which Challengers XI achieved by scoring 96 runs by losing three wickets, President XI won the match, the man of the match of this match was Dheeraj Gupta.

Mpl Youngsters XI wins the final

The second match which is the final match of the tournament was played between Mpl Youngsters XI vs Goudev & Co Youngster XI in which Goudev and Co Youngster XI won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 136 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs and set a target of 137 runs in response to which.

Mpl Youngstar XI won the match by scoring 139 runs and losing only 2 wickets, the man of the match this match was Vignesh Agarwal who remained unbeaten with 52 runs while batting and took 2 wickets in the bowling, thus Mpl Youngstar XI became the winner of the final match.

Vignesh Agarwal was declared ‘man of the match’ and ‘man of the series’, while Tapish Agarwal was declared ‘best batsman’. Vignesh Agarwal was the best bowler, Yush Bansal was the best fielder and Chatan Tulsyan was awarded best wicket-keeper.

The runner-up team of this match Gaudev Co Youngstar XI was given the runner-up trophy which was given by Sunil Agarwal, Councilor of Hyderabad Cricket Association, and the trophy was given to the winning team MPL Young Star XI by Vikash Keshan of tournament sponsor Bijoy Pushpa Keshan and the winning team was given the trophy by MPL Group.

On behalf of the society, President Manish Aggarwal gave a prize of twenty-one thousand rupees to the winning team and eleven

thousand rupees to the runner-up as an incentive to both teams.

The event was attended by the association’s treasurer Naveen Kumar Aggarwal, joint secretary Kanchan Aggarwal, Sports Committee Chairman Rakesh Kumar Jalan, committee Convener Ashish Dochania, vice-chairmen Achal Gupta, and Nitin Agarwal, Committee members Shivkumar Bhalwale, Lokesh

Sanghai, Dheeraj Gupta, Ritesh Jagnani, Sandesh Agarwal and also Advocate Suresh Agarwal, Rajendra Bhalwale and others.