Agarwal Samaj organises treasure hunt, cars take part with a touch of Bollywood

Hyderabad: To commemorate the Agrasen Jayanti, Agarwal Samaj, Telangana, has organised a treasure hunt competition on Sunday, where several cars were decorated with various Bollywood clippings.

The event was flagged off by DCP East Zone Sunil Dutt and Ramgopal Varma, afilm director from PVNR Marg andconcluded at Sugna Garden, Attapur.

According to Agarwal Samajmembers, several programmeshave been planned on the occasion of the 5147th birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj on October 15 and the treasure hunt was one such event.Around 75 cars were decorated for the occasion, which was absolutely fascinating, with clipping of old Hindi movies and also one of the carswith theChandrayaan 3 theme, and even the participants were dressed in Bollywood theme. The best youth and women driven cars were rewarded. Preeti Goyaland Sonam Agarwal were awarded first prize for best decoration and dress.

President Manish Agarwal, Vice President and convenorPurshottam Agarwal stated that the main aim for organising it was to spread awareness about the community to celebrate Agrasen Jayanti. The main sponsor of the event is Vinod Kumar, MLP pipes. The community has conveyed gratitude to Agarwal SamajAttapurShakha West and Agarwal Samaj Shakha Attapur Banjara Central along with their other supporters and volunteers.I love to participate in such events, according to the theme ‘’I have decorated my car with old Hindi films and also dressed up like an actress’’, said a participant.