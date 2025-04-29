Agriculture in India’s economic structure is gradually decreasing: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the participation of agriculture in India’s economic structure is gradually decreasing. In 2016, it was 17.5%, but now it fell to 14%, despite half the population being linked to the agricultural sector.

Addressing the Farmers and Labourers Conclave in Kozhikode Bhatti said that agriculture is a way of life in the states of Telangana and Kerala. He explained that such an agricultural sector today faces many challenges such as untimely rains, increased investments, severe fluctuations in market prices, and the impact of changing weather. “After independence, the Congress has worked committedly for the development of the agricultural sector. Under the leadership of leaders like late Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Green Revolution was supported, high-yielding seeds, improved irrigation system and fertilizers were made available. Due to these measures, grain production increased from 55 million tons to 131 million tons in 1978-79, which not only led to the growth of agriculture but also strengthened rural employment and economic power,” he said.

Bhatti said that so far, the Congress government has waived off loans worth Rs 21,000 crore, investment support of Rs 12,000 per acre is being provided through the Rythu Bharosa scheme, 24-hour free electricity supply to farmers, 500 bonus per quintal to farmers who cultivate small grains, and procurement of crops worth Rs 10,547 crore have been taken by the Telangana government keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers.