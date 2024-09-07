Agriculture is basis for country's devpt, peace: ICAR D-G

Hyderabad: Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Secretary, DARE said that still 45 to 50 per cent of the population depends on Indian agriculture for their livelihood and in the future, the progress and peace of the country will depend on progress of the agricultural sector.

He inaugurated and delivered the keynote address at the two-day National Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities, on Friday under the auspices of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Heartfulness Education Trust, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University and Dr Reddy's Foundation at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Dr Himanshu Pathak said that India's agriculture is completely different compared to other countries, and that agriculture in India is a way of life associated with tradition, history and culture, and therefore agriculture is the backbone of India. At the time of independence in 1947, 75 to 80 per cent of India's population depended on agriculture, but even now, agriculture is the sector that provides the most employment with 45 to 50 per cent. He said that the Viksit Bharat vision of 2047 will be based on ‘Viksit Agriculture’. Farming means living very close to nature, he said. He said that technology and creativity have been added to agriculture that started ten thousand years ago and today's agriculture. That is, when the first humans lived, they were food gatherers and then became food hunters. He added that agriculture has played a vital role in growing to the level of growing our own food now.

Dr Himanshu Pathak stated that if agriculture is to develop further in the future, it should be environmentally friendly, using modern technology, better marketing and affordable prices, giving priority to women-friendly agriculture in the context of the presence of women in agricultural work, agriculture based on the country's culture and traditional roots.

Global Guide of Sri Ramachandra Mission and Heartfulness said that agriculture is eternal and is the basis of human survival. He asked to undertake research to make plants more useful to mankind. He asked for more research to be done on seaweeds as they are useful in human health and nutrition in many ways. Daaji said that if there is no agriculture, the sustainable life of mankind will be questionable.

The percentage of female students studying in agriculture, horticulture and veterinary universities is increasing day by day and it is already more than 65 per cent, so there is a need to educate everyone on how to respect female students and women at the degree level, and these should be included as curriculum in the respective degrees, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar

stated.