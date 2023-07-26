Ahead of TS assembly polls, survey bug bites BRS MLAs

Hyderabad: At a time when there are surveys by political parties, surveys by Intelligence agencies and four-five private agencies, BRS legislators have also jumped into survey mode; they have been taking up surveys on their own performance in the constituencies.

According to sources, the MLAs have hired survey agencies to take up secret surveys to know the ground situation in their constituencies. They have been maintaining secrecy on reports and analysing where they need to put in extra effort. Sources said that almost all MLAs in districts have hired agencies to take up authentic surveys on their performance.

The party leaders are insisting on the impact of government’s development and welfare schemes. They want to know whether benefits of the schemes are reaching the eligible persons or are there any flaws in the distribution. Based on the reports the leaders want to get close to the communities.

A senior party leader said BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao insists on reaching out to beneficiaries and telling them what the government has done for them was enough for the MLAs to ensure their victory.

The party leaders feel almost 50 per cent of voters in each constituency have benefited with one or the other schemes of the government. If schemes are not reaching them the legislators are trying to ensure the leftover gets the benefits. This is the reason why the leaders are given a list of beneficiaries along with election material during the election time, the leader recalled.

Sources said the leaders are finding out who is strong from the Opposition parties and what is going to be their approach in electioneering. The party leaders are also keeping a close eye on the second-rung leaders from the Opposition camp so that they can be influenced to join the party. The party leaders also want to prove a point before the leadership that they have good chances to win if the party gives them tickets.