  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

AIMIM announced 6 candidates for assembly elections

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
x

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

Highlights

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) today announced its first list of 6 candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) today announced its first list of 6 candidates for the coming legislative assembly elections in Telangana.

Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi would contest from his stronghold for the sixth time from Chandrayanagutta assembly segment in Hyderabad, according to an AIMIM release.

Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said apart from the existing seven constituencies, the party will contest from Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar. He said he will announced the candidates of Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills shortly.

The other candidates announced are Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), senior leader Mir ZulfiqarAli (Charminar), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), former Mayor Majid Hussain (Nampally) and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan).

Senior party leaders Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri will not contest the assembly elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X