Akbaruddin, Seethakka engage in war of words

Hyderabad: The AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka engaged in a war of words over alleged increase of crime against women. Heated arguments were witnessed between the MIM floor leader and Seethakka, as the latter took exception for strong criticism from Akbaruddin over the law and order situation, amid uproar in the House.

Akbaruddin while taking part in discussion on demands, emphasised how crimes against women were on the rise, besides decline in real estate owing to the policies adopted by the present government. As the Chandrayangutta MLA continued to address for over an hour mostly criticising the Congress, the Minister intervened and squarely put the onus on AIMIM which remained as a friendly party of the BRS during its decade-long rule. The Minister held that the rise in crime against women was the result of the previous government’s negligence in dealing with addiction to drugs and other issues.

The MIM MLA who spoke in English and Urdu felt that the Minister was unable to grasp what he was trying to highlight. While emphasising that he was not able to speak in Telugu, he felt that there was a sort of misunderstanding. However, the Minister who understood the argument held that it was not good on the part of Akbaruddin to blame the present Congress government which was barely able to streamline the administration during the past one year.

Responding to the alleged aggressive response of the Minister, Akbaruddin, who was not given a chance to respond, expressed his anguish and protested along with the fellow party MLAs, even as the Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu tried to pacify them.