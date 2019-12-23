Trending :
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad welcomes Citizenship Amendment Act

Osmania University: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a rally from Arts College to NCC Gate on Monday welcoming Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). ABVP OU president and state joint secretary Suman Shankar led the rally.

Central BJP leader Praveen Reddy was chief guest. He said citizens of the country weren't going to be troubled. "It's only political stunts of opposition parties that are creating panic among citizens," he added, criticising those indulging in damaging government property and trying to bring down the country's pride. He called upon youth to come together to fight against the odds.

Kadiyam Raju, Raghavender, Srinivas, Yella Swamy, Niharika, Nagendra, Ramesh, Tirumalesh, Anji, Srinu, Shiva, Krishna Kishore, Charan, Bharati, Sai, Ashwitha and others were present.

