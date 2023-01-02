Alarming spike in drunk-drive cases

Hyderabad: The number of drunk-driving cases skyrocketed this year. As many as 5,819 persons were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad on New Year's eve.

Police in tri-Commissionerate limits had deployed police personnel and traffic units across the city to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations and ensure security during the New Year celebrations. Police set up multiple checkpoints to check drunk-driving in the city.

Transport Joint Commissioner Panduranga Naik said that 5,819 driving licences have been cancelled under the RTA in Hyderabad district this year. He said this year, the cases have gone up compared to the previous years. The cases were 3,220 more compared with the year 2021," he added.

According to the RTA, over 1,103 driving licenses were cancelled in the North Zone, 1,151 in South, 510 in East, 1,345 in West Zone and 1,710 in other parts of the city. As per the police, a large number of drunk and driving cases have been registered in various areas, including 51 in Panjagutta limits, 48 in Banjara Hills, 49 in Jubilee Hills and 73 in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar and other areas like Kukatpally, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Miyapur and KPHB.

All those who have been booked under drunk-driving will be produced before the court in due course of time after filing charge sheets. Their driving licences were sent to the RTAs concerned for suspension as per the Section 19 of the MV Act, 1988. Earlier, the police in tri-Commissionerate, including Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, had warned citizens not to indulge in drunk driving. They had said that if one is caught drunk, strict action will be taken with a fine of Rs 10,000, imprisonment and cancellation of license.