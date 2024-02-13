Live
- Vizag Railway DPO visits Bobbili Outpost in Vizianagaram
- Kisan Protests: Delhi farmers protest march in Delhi
- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
Just In
AlgoBharat announces Startup Lab Prog at T-Hub
Highlights
Hyderabad: AlgoBharat, the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative, announced on Monday the launch of its Startup Lab programme at T-Hub....
Hyderabad: AlgoBharat, the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative, announced on Monday the launch of its Startup Lab programme at T-Hub. According to the officials of T-Hub, Startup Lab is a year-long programme that will offer intensive technical and business mentorship and access to pre-seed funding to 20 select Web3 startups as they move towards product, market, and funding readiness.
Algorand Foundation and T-Hub have initiated the application process for startup teams across India seeking innovative Web3 solutions. Applications are open until March 15, and the selectees will be announced on March 18. The programme is scheduled for March 22 at T-Hub’s innovation centre.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS