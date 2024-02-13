AlgoBharat announces Startup Lab Prog at T-Hub

Hyderabad: AlgoBharat, the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative, announced on Monday the launch of its Startup Lab programme at T-Hub. According to the officials of T-Hub, Startup Lab is a year-long programme that will offer intensive technical and business mentorship and access to pre-seed funding to 20 select Web3 startups as they move towards product, market, and funding readiness.

Algorand Foundation and T-Hub have initiated the application process for startup teams across India seeking innovative Web3 solutions. Applications are open until March 15, and the selectees will be announced on March 18. The programme is scheduled for March 22 at T-Hub’s innovation centre.