Ali Masqati to join Congress today

Hyderabad: Senior TDP Leader and Managing Partner of Masqati Dairy Products, Ali Masqati will be formally joining Congress at the venue of CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Hyderabad today.

According to sources, for past few years Masqati remained disenchanted from TDP. In recent days top leaders including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and former Minister Shabbir Ali also met him, given his family’s political background. He is noted figure not only amongst Muslims, but also non-Muslims.

On September 10 the DCC president Sameer Waliullah along with TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and other party leaders also met him as part of efforts and to promise that he will be getting ticket from Congress to contest in upcoming Assembly polls.