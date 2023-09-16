Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
Ali Masqati to join Congress today
Hyderabad: Senior TDP Leader and Managing Partner of Masqati Dairy Products, Ali Masqati will be formally joining Congress at the venue of CWC...
Hyderabad: Senior TDP Leader and Managing Partner of Masqati Dairy Products, Ali Masqati will be formally joining Congress at the venue of CWC (Congress Working Committee) meeting in Hyderabad today.
According to sources, for past few years Masqati remained disenchanted from TDP. In recent days top leaders including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy and former Minister Shabbir Ali also met him, given his family’s political background. He is noted figure not only amongst Muslims, but also non-Muslims.
On September 10 the DCC president Sameer Waliullah along with TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and other party leaders also met him as part of efforts and to promise that he will be getting ticket from Congress to contest in upcoming Assembly polls.