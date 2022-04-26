All ideal villages belong to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to grab the national headlines in rural development. All the top 10 villages selected as Adarsh Villages under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, are from Telangana. In fact, 19 of the top 20 villages are from Telangana. Aslali panchayat from Gujarat was ranked 11th.

Re-tweeting MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's message, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that all the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The State Government's flagship programme, the Palle Pragathi, the brainchild of KCR, made it possible.

Telangana also grabbed seven out of the 10 top villages under the SAGY in February this year. This apart, Telangana had also bagged 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20) announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry. Of which nine were Gram Panchayats, two were Mandal parishads and one was Zilla Parishad in different categories in the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2021.

As part of SAGY, villages are ranked based on 12 different parameters such as environmental, livelihood and village development activities and they are awarded weightage accordingly for 100 marks. In all, 74 villages from Telangana figured in the 510 panchayats assessed by the SAGY.

Earlier, Gangadevipally in Warangal district is said to be one of the best model villages in the country. After KCR initiated Palle Pragathi, many villages have emulated Gangadevipally, Errabelli said. With the funds flowing in regularly, there was a huge transformation in the state of rural areas, he added.

Gummadavelli village in Rangareddy district which scored 93.19 percent stood first in the country. Followed by Wadaparthy in Yadadri district (92.17), Kondapoor of Karimnagar district (91.7), Palda of Nizamabad (90.95), Ramakrishnapur of Karimnagar (90.94), Kolanupaka of Yadadri (90.57), Velmal of Nizamabad (90.49), Mularampur of Jagtial (90.47), Thana Kurd of Nizamabad (90.3) and Kuknoor of Nizamabad (90.28).