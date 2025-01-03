All individuals are same under law: Cong MP

Hyderabad: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy affirmed that actor Allu Arjun’s recent arrest has delivered a strong message that all individuals are equally treated under the rule of law. He felt that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's standing has significantly improved as he acted tough despite facing criticism from different quarters.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Bhongir MP said that the recent arrest of Allu Arjun in relation to the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident during the premiere of the film ‘Pushpa 2’ has solidified the CM's position and strengthened his profile at the national level.

He also criticised the BRS party for disseminating misleading information about the Rythu Bharosa scheme, asserting that opposition leaders are attempting to deceive the farming community. "KCR, while serving as CM, made a misguided decision that resulted in approximately Rs 22,000 crore being allocated to ineligible individuals under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. This government is committed to avoiding the errors of its predecessor. The Rythu Bharosa scheme is designed to support all eligible farmers," he stated.

Kiran Kumar Reddy accused BRS Working President KT Rama Rao of inconsistency regarding the Formula E Car Race case, asserting that he is diverting public attention. "On one occasion, he claims the case is unrelated. On another, he asserts his complete involvement. Then he alleges that the government itself initiated this case as part of a conspiracy. KTR does not maintain a consistent stance regarding the matter," MP remarked.