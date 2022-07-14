All set for Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavari Jathara on July 17

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said all arrangements have been made on a grand scale for organising the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavari Jathara in Secunderabad on July 17. He also released a poster on the Bonalu celebrations at his West Marredpally residence in Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani reminded that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had declared the Ammavari Bonalu celebrations as a State festival and on his directive all arrangements were being made for the Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavari Jathara every year.

This year, we have made all necessary arrangements for the conduct of Bonalu festival on a grand scale, he said adding that lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the annual fair. Separate queues have been arranged for the housewives, who carry bonalu pots on their heads and offer them to the goddess.

On July 18, the presiding deity Sri Mahakali would be taken in a procession on an elephant as usual and entire expenditure on the festival was being borne by the State government. Unlike previous years, the State government has released Rs 15 crore for conduct of the festival and financial assistance was being given to some 3,500 Ammavari temples in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.