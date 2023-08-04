  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Allam Narayana thanks CM for allotting land for TUWJ Bhavan

Allam Narayana thanks CM for allotting land for TUWJ Bhavan
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allotting land in Uppal Bhagayat for...

Hyderabad: The Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allotting land in Uppal Bhagayat for constructing the office of ‘TUWJ Bhavan’ for the Working Journalists.

The Chairman said that the Telangana Journalist Forum, which played a key role in the last leg of the Telangana movement, was transformed into TUWJ in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao could receive land because of the positive attitude and generosity of the State CM towards journalists. Allam Narayana thanked the Chief Minister and also the IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

TUWJ said that they were proud to have a shelter in Uppal Bhagayat in the heart of the city. He said that soon steps would be taken for the construction of the building with the cooperation of all.

Allam Narayana said that this was possible due to the initiative of union leaders, journalist MLA Kranti Kiran and union Vice-President and CM PRO Ramesh Hazare for the last five years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad