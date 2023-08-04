Allam Narayana thanks CM for allotting land for TUWJ Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allotting land in Uppal Bhagayat for constructing the office of ‘TUWJ Bhavan’ for the Working Journalists.

The Chairman said that the Telangana Journalist Forum, which played a key role in the last leg of the Telangana movement, was transformed into TUWJ in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao could receive land because of the positive attitude and generosity of the State CM towards journalists. Allam Narayana thanked the Chief Minister and also the IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

TUWJ said that they were proud to have a shelter in Uppal Bhagayat in the heart of the city. He said that soon steps would be taken for the construction of the building with the cooperation of all.

Allam Narayana said that this was possible due to the initiative of union leaders, journalist MLA Kranti Kiran and union Vice-President and CM PRO Ramesh Hazare for the last five years.