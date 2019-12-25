Allwyn colony: Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud acts promptly on pleas

Allwyn colony: Local corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud assured residents of Allwyn Colony division that he was ready to solve any problem if brought to this notice.

He was speaking after overseeing removal of piled up garbage in the open nala in Mahankalinagar, which led blocking because of filth, plastic bottles and emanation of foul smell. The residents had lodged a complaint regarding the blocked nala following mosquito menace.

The corporator promptly responded to the complaint and supervised clearance of garbage and filth from the nala. Among those present during the clearance drive were AE Subash, Works Inspector Brahmam, TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, ward members Chinnolla Srinivas, Kashinath Yadav, party leaders Shivraj Goud, Anjaneyulu, Maruthi and Swaroopa.