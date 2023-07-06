Live
Always worked like a soldier for party: Kishan Reddy
- Leaders, cadre give a grand welcome on his arrival to city
- To hold talks with State leaders to make PM’s Warangal meeting a success
Hyderabad: State party leaders and cadre accorded a huge reception to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy. the newly appointed Telangana BJP chief, on his arrival at Shamshabad Airport on Wednesday.
Election Management Committee chairman Eatala Rajender, general secretary G Premender Reddy and other leaders received Reddy.
Earlier, addressing the media in Delhi, he said, being a disciplined party worker, he had always discharged whatever responsibility assigned by the party
Reddy said after his election for the first time as MP, the PM gave the responsibility for two years as Union Minister of State for Home and then as Minister for Culture and Tourism.
During his political career since 1980's, he had never asked the party and never sought to become a minister.” The party recognised my work; and I discharged the responsibilities assigned to me”, he added.
Reddy said the party is his breath; he has been working for party and its ideology as a soldier. He would take along the national and State leadership and work with the sole objective of bringing BJP to power in Telangana.
He said the party was contemplating coming to power in the State based on a systematic and planned activity. On arriving in Hyderabad, he said he will be meeting important State leaders on making Modi's ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ in Warangal scheduled on July 8.
The PM would lay the foundation for railway manufacturing unit which will produce 2,400 wagons on 150 acres in Kazipet. Reddy said it is the first time that the State has got such a big manufacturing facility which will provide employment, besides boost the ancillary industries. The minister said Modi will virtually lay the foundation from the Hanumakonda Arts College grounds as well as national highway work costing Rs 6,000 crore.
Responding to a question that his appointment comes against the backdrop of an understanding between BRS-BJP, he said, "You will see" the party stand in the days to come towards the ruling party in the State.