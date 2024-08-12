Amazon Web to expand in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amazon Inc has expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad.

After meeting with a team of Amazon senior leadership, led by AWS Data Centre (Planning and Delivery) Vice President Kerry Person, the Telangana delegation, led by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, convinced Amazon to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana.

It may be recalled that Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana which includes their largest corporate building in the world in Hyderabad. Amazon launched its dedicated air cargo network ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad in 2023. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centers are already operational. They shared plans for further expanding their business, including a new hyper-scale data centre in Hyderabad which is critical for the AI/ML-enabled services. Sridhar Babu, who led the discussions for the state, said, “Our talks with Amazon were extremely positive and successful. We assured the corporation to provide them with the best incentives and complete support to make their goals in Hyderabad successful. We expect huge expansion of their presence in our state.” Speaking after the meeting, Kerry Person said, “I am excited by the opportunity to further expand our cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana, as an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India.

“We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future. AWS is committed to contributing to Telangana’s digital ambitions, empowering our customers and partners across the State and country to drive towards India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal,” he said.

With the expansion of Amazon Web Services business in Telangana, the state is set to consolidate its position as a leading hub for the cloud and data centre infrastructure sector in India.

Amazon provides a range of cloud business services including computing, storage, databases, networking, machine learning, analytics, and other services, which will now also include AI.

Amazon, headquartered in Washington DC, USA, has a market capita of Over $1.89 trillion and has an over 1.5 million workforce across the globe, Kerry added.