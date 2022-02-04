Ambedkar statue at NTR Gardens & functional hall for poor at HMDA land soon

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will soon be laid at NTR Gardens.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Indira Nagar Dignity Housing Colony in Khairatabad on Thursday Minister KT Rama Rao said, "In Hyderabad, this is one of the best 2BHK housing sites with a multiplex theatre on one side and a new Telangana Secretariat being constructed and a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that will come up soon." Minister also made another announcement that a function hall will also be built in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) land parcel located in Khairatabad ward. He said, "Though the government can generate crores of revenue by auctioning the HMDA land parcel spread over one acre, a function hall will be built on the land to benefit the poor."

The new 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony at Indira Nagar is for poor and has 210 houses been constructed in five blocks with G + five floors at a cost of Rs 17.85 crore. KTR congratulated the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, housing officers and staff for making the 2 BHK housing building available with quality standards. Minister also launched a mobile vaccination vehicle made available for people over 60 years of age. The vehicle will visit the door steps and provide precautionary dose people with comorbidities.