Ameenpur residents seek RTMS to check pungent smell from chemical factories

The pungent smell emanating from several chemical factories located at IDA Bolarum has left Ameenpur residents and its surrounding areas over large swathes for past the several months worried. Multiple complaints were made to the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) but they all fell on deaf ears. Vexed with perennial issues, they have taken up the smell issue on social media platforms, urging the board to install a real-time monitoring system at Ameenpur.





The locals pointed out that in the western part of the city, specially Ameenpur, Miyapur and Nizampet, the deteriorating air quality requires action on a war footing. The pollution levels there should be monitored regularly, but nothing is being done. The factories are hardly in five-km radius far from Ameenpur. Due to this around 35,000 families are suffering from breathing problems. To check the pollution levels there is an immediate need for a real-time monitoring system.





Said Rohan of Ameenpur, "emanating foul smell from factories is not a new issue; we used to get it once or twice in a week; now we have to bear it every day. Several times we have lodged complaints to the PCB. The concerned official has visited our locality to verify the issue, but no action has been taken yet. Many times we requested the concerned officials to install real monitoring system for checking pollution levels, but the no concrete measures have been taken."





According to another resident RK Yadav, "the chemical smell emanates mainly in the morning and evening hours. Due to foul smell we are forced to shut our doors and windows. As our locality is surrounded by many industries it is becoming difficult to trace from which industry the smell is emanating. Complaining to PCB is not a solution; only if real-time monitoring system is installed we can get permanent relief. Installing a monitoring system would indicate the current pollution levels of particular areas."



