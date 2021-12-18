Amid Omicron surge, 'Numaish' all set to open gates from Jan 1

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are all set to enjoy the popular 'Numaish' in 2022, after a year hiatus and unmindful of Omicron surge in the city.

The All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society decided to organise the exhibition by strictly adhering to Covid protocol, in view of rising Omicron cases in the city, from January 1 to February 15, 2022. The 81st All India Industrial Exhibition is all set to be back at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, as the preparations are in full swing. Though, the new variant Omicron cases in Hyderabad are rising, the AIIE Society had geared up of holding the Numaish. The society has already completed the process of inviting the traders from all over the country and has started constructing the stalls.

According to the exhibition society, fool-proof arrangements have been made for the exhibition to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for the visitors. For the safety of visitors, all Covid precautionary measures will be followed strictly on the exhibition premises. "The society has decided to sanitise the entire exhibition premises daily before opening the gates. 'No mask no entry' will be followed strictly. With help of a private hospital, health services will be provided for the visitors. Space for the State Health department is provided for conducting vaccination drives," said Aditya Margam, Secretary All India Industrial Exhibition Society.

With the Omicron concern, the secretary said "We are committed to following guidelines issued by the government. We also followed them even during the 20-day mini Numaish held in October."

For following the guidelines and avoiding huge gatherings, the Numaish would be having less stalls compared to the previous years. "To avoid gathering and free flow of visitors, no stalls were allotted in small by-lanes and area on the premises," informed secretary.

Stalls by traders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be set up in the exhibition that would be held from January 1 to February 15, he said. The exhibition society is taking all precautionary measures to ensure hassle-free show," he added.

On an average 20 lakh people visit the All India Industrial Exhibition every year. The exhibition society has been successfully conducting the Numaish annually for the past 80 years. So citizens, brace up for the much-awaited show soon.