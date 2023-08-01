Amid rains Hyd residents raise a stink over contaminated water

Hyderabad: With the recent downpour in the city, citizens are facing a tough time, as several areas for the past three days have been receiving contaminated water. They allege water is brownish.

Consumers fear water with muddy colour may pose health risks. They are pouring out pleas on social media urging the HMWSSB to come out with a permanent solution.

Also, many residents have stopped consuming HMWSSB water and are preferring mineral cans. They allege sewage is seeping into drinking water pipelines and contaminating the supply. The areas where such problem has arisen include Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Musheerabad, Erragadda, Malkajgiri, Rasoolpura, Nizampet, Neredmet and Bownepally.

Said Sunil of Jeedimetla, ‘we have been receiving contaminated water for the past three days. It is brownish; also we are unable to consume it as a strong odour is emanating. Many representations have been given to the water board, but all seem to have fallen on deaf ears”.

Mohan Rao of Bownepally said, “Around 30 houses in a colony have been getting water heavily laced with drainage/effluent for the last three days. Despite several complaints, there is no improvement in the situation; they have said this will continue for three days. We now depend on water tankers.”

Said a local of Neredmet, “drinking water in the area is contaminated with sewage and smells foul most times. It can’t be used for any purpose. Also, a few cases of people falling sick after consuming contaminated water have been reported from our areas. Not only in our area, in several other parts of the city people are receiving contaminated water. Authorities are not reacting or taking up any action plan to identify the problem.”

According to BT Srinivasam, general secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs),“it is common during monsoon season; due to incessant rain which result to increased inflows into drinking water sources, leading to higher turbidity.’

‘In a few localities the HMWSSB officials issued instructions and also assured us that they are treating water and supplying but many people are avoiding the board water.

It will be better if the board collects water samples from each reservoir and tests it and update results on its website Meanwhile, a senior HMWSSB officer, said, “ the board is taking measures such as increasing the pH and using poly aluminium chloride (PAC) to reduce turbidity and ensure water is suitable for consumption. Also, recently the board officials informed the resident welfare associations’ WhatsApp groups that water can be consumed after boiling.”