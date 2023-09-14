Amit Shah condemns police action against Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The saffron party's agitation on unemployment problems has led to tension. Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister Kishan Reddy's initiation was disrupted by the police near Indira park. Later, Kishan Reddy was taken to the party office. Kishan Reddy is continuing the initiation in the party office.



It is reported that Amit Shah dialed up Kishan Reddy and enquired about the whole agitation and arrests made by the police. Telangana BJP is planning protests in the district and mandal centers on Thursday in the wake of Kishan Reddy's agitation. BJP has called a bandh against the Telangana government.

Kishan Reddy's 24-hour fast at Indirapark Dharna Chowk led to tension, saying that the KCR government had cheated the unemployed in nine years. The police advised Kishan Reddy that initiation was allowed till 6 pm on Wednesday and he should vacate the initiation camp immediately.

With this, Kishan Reddy said that he would initiate till 6 o'clock in the morning on Thursday, so the police tried to disrupt the initiation.

Kishan Reddy sustained minor injuries while being detained by the police. Kishan Reddy's hands, chest were injured. In this sequence, Kishan Reddy fell unconscious. The doctors who prescribed ointment for the wounds suggested to take X-ray of the wound in the chest. After Kishan Reddy collapsed in, Amit Shah had a conversation with him after some time.

He expressed anger that if they are doing agitation peacefully, why will they destroy it? A large number of activists reached the office of the BJP party and expressed their support to Kishan Reddy who is continuing the campaign.

It seems that Kishan Reddy will undergo tests at the hospital after the 24-hour initiation.