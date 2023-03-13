Amit Shah's flight develops tech snag

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight from Hyderabad developed a technical problem on Sunday. He was scheduled to go to Kochi from Hyderabad after participating in the CISF Raising Day event at Hakimpet. However, his trip to Kochi was delayed due to a technical snag in the flight. Officials had to arrange another flight for Shah to go to Kochi.





Shah arrived here late on Saturday night to attend the CISF Rising Day celebrations on Sunday. After that he was to leave for Kochi at 11.40 am. The Union minister had to spend some time at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) as his flight was to be repaired. He met Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the airport.





The three leaders held discussions on efforts to strengthen the party in the State and the current political scenario against the backdrop of BRS stepping up ante against the BJP with after MLC K Kavitha was summoned by the ED. Shah reportedly gave several directions to the State leaders on the strategy to fight the BRS and its efforts to corner the BJP.











