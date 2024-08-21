Amrapali posted as full-time GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: The State government transferred six IAS officers on Tuesday. The HMDA Joint Commissioner, Amrapali Kata, has been posted as the full-time Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The MAUD principal secretary, M Dana Kishore, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Musi River Development Corporation Ltd, duly relieving Amrapali Kata from full additional charge of the post. The HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd, relieving Amrapali Kata from full additional charge of the post.

The government transferred GHMC Additional Commissioner Kota Sreevatsa and posted him Joint Commissioner HMDA. Chahat Bajpai, who is awaiting posting, is posted as Municipal Commissioner, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Narayanpet Mayank Mittal is transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB.