Amrut tenders: KVR trashes BRS’ charges

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the allegations against the Congress government over Amrut tenders, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held that Srujan Reddy could be a distant relative of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, but he remained a business partner of Kalvakuntla Kavitha for almost a decade. He felt that BRS working president’s talk about Amrut tenders was a big joke, and the government was ready to probe this.

Speaking to media persons in the city, the Roads and Buildings Minister alleged that KTR was in Delhi to influence the cases against him. Recalling the way KTR belittled the BJP government at Centre while being in power, Komatireddy felt that after losing power, KTR was speaking about democratic values. He felt that the BRS leader, who had never represented the serious issues with Centre while in power, was now indulging in theatrics to protect himself.

Describing these as diversionary politics by KTR, the Minister held that after fear gripped him over the Formula E race case, he left for Delhi. He challenged the BRS leaders whether they were ready for a probe into the Kaleshwaram Project while accepting the demand of an investigation into Amrut tenders.