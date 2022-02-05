An opportunity to relearn our traditions: Chinna Jeeyar

Hyderabad: There will be some restrictions in the participation of common people in the ongoing celebrations till Saturday night in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramanagari, the venue where the statue of Ramanujacharya would be unveiled. Modi would be dedicating the Statue of Equality to the nation.

Explaining the protocols that need to be followed, Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy on Friday asked devotees to strictly follow Covid norms of wearing a mask and maintain social distance and display their identity cards and cooperate with the police and other security agencies. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said as on Friday about one lakh people had visited and took part in the ongoing Ramanuja Sahastrabi Samaroh and Lakshminarayana Maha Yagna. After completion of Friday's part of Sri Lakshminarayana Ashtotra Satanaama Puja and rituals of the ongoing Maha Yagna till noon, Jeeyar Swamy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting to unveil and dedicate the statue of 'Samatha Murthy of Ramanujacharaya' to the nation and take part in the Yagna and receive the blessings of Veda pandits before leaving." A brief joint two-minute blessing by all Veda pandits of all sakhas has also been planned.

"The yagnas, the pravachans and pujas being performed at the venue have provided an opportunity for the participants to learn about the forgotten traditions of the country. Our traditions tell us how people should understand and adhere to the importance of discipline and orderly conduct in day-to-day life. We also need to inculcate the same among our children," he said. Chinna Jeeyar said that the programmes and rituals commenced in the morning on the third day in the presence of 9 Jeeyars. Besides, Swamy Govinda Giri, treasurer of the Ayodhya Rama Mandir has arrived to take part and give his guidance during the ongoing yagna.Later in the afternoon, the Purnaahuti was performed with Veda Pandits from Mytrayana, Titriya, Jaimni Sakha's reciting Rig Veda; Vedic scholars from Saunika Sakha reciting from Atharva Veda, and recital of Sama Veda was also presented.