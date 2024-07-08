Ananntha Law College, Hyderabad hosts a thrilling Intra College Moot Court Competition, Celebrating the next generation of legal fraternity!

Hyderabad: Ananntha Law College, a leading institution for legal education in the twin cities, hosted the third edition of its Intra college moot court competition, showcasing the exceptional talent and legal prowess of its students. The event was graced by the presence of Professor Professor Dr. GB Reddy garu, Director PGRR CDE (OU) presided over the event as Chief guest. With the intent of inculcating academic drive in students and to enhance their legal skills, Correspondent Mr. Ravi Anantha garu and Principal, Dr. M. V. Chandramathi garu have facilitated to organize this event, where students showcased their talent in an Appeal matter on the given COVID vaccine related Moot proposition in the Finals Round held today. Trophies, medals and certificates were awarded to all the participants and to the winners, who showed outstanding performance.

Speaking to the audience and media on this occasion, Dr. GB Reddy garu after giving his valuable suggestions on the Moot Court proceedings, emphasized on the main provisions of the new criminal laws in a nutshell to spread public awareness. Dr. M V Chandramathi garu stressed on the number of opportunities the young students can avail by excelling in legal education. Apart from enthusiastic students, the teaching and non teaching staff of Ananntha Law College played an indispensable role in the success of today's event.



The competition culminated in the presentation of trophies and medals to the top-performing students. The winning team, comprising T. Ashoka Reddy and his team T. Indira Bhargavi & Rayeesa Tarannum, demonstrated exceptional legal acumen and advocacy skills, securing the top spot. The runners-up team, consisting of N. Sai Tharun Kumar and his team R. Ravi Kumar & B. Gnaneswari, also showcased their exceptional talent and legal expertise.



The Intra college moot court competition at Ananntha Law College has emerged as a prestigious event, providing a platform for aspiring legal professionals to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience. This event not only celebrates the academic excellence of the students but also reinforces the institution's commitment to fostering a vibrant and engaging legal community.



