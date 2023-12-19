Anjani Kumar not reinstated as Telangana DGP

Hyderabad : Telangana's then DGP Anjani Kumar, who was suspended by the Election Commission on December 3 for meeting state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy while the counting of votes was still in progress, has not been reinstated to the top post.

Ravi Gupta, who was appointed as the DGP in place of Anjani Kumar, will continue to hold full additional charge of the top post, even while he has been transferred and posted as Director General of Police, coordination



The new Congress government headed by Revanth Reddy carried out a major reshuffle of IPS officers on Tuesday. A total of 20 IPS officers have been transferred.

Anjani Kumar, whose suspension was revoked by the Election Commission last week and who was waiting for posting, has been posted as Chairman, Road Safety Authority. He will also hold full additional charge of Commissioner, Printing & Stationery.

C.V. Anand, who was removed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner by the Election Commission after announcement of poll schedule in October, has been posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau.



Rajiv Ratan, Managing Director, Telangana, State Police Housing Corporation Ltd, is transferred and posted as Director General Vigilance & Enforcement.



Abhilasha Bisht, Additional DGP, Welfare &Sports and HFAC and Home Guards & I/c coordinationi s transferred and posted as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.



Dr.Soumya Mishra, Additional DGP, Personnel, is transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons & correctional services.



Shikha Goel, Addl., DGP, Women Safety, SHE teams & Bharosa, is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, CID. She will also hold full additional charge of Director, Cybersecurity Bureau, and Technical services.



Mahesh M Bhaqwat, Additional DG, CID, Telangana, is posted as Additional DGP, Railways & Road Safety.

