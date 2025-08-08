Another advocate dies in HC court hall

Hyderabad: On Thursday afternoon around 2:20 pm, another advocate Parsa Anantha Nageswar Rao (47) passed away due to cardiac arrest in the Telangana High Court.

Advocate Nageswar Rao suddenly collapsed while sitting in the chair in front of Court Hall No. 21, Telangana High Court. Others in the court tried to revive him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Later, he was then rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Parsa Anantha Nageswar Rao enrolled as an advocate in the year 2006 and later practiced in the High Court and in other subordinate courts of Telangana.

He worked as GP for revenue in the Telangana High Court for a period of 18 months in the BRS Government tenure.

THCAA condoles demise

Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA), senior advocates and staff of Telangana High Court expressed their deep condolences following the death of high court advocate Parsa Ananth Nageswar Rao.

Speaking with Hans India, THCAA President Anumula Jagan expressed deep condolences to the family of deceased Parsa Nageswara Rao. He said soon, a representation will be given to the High Court Chief Justice to put emergency numbers in the courts, such as High Court dispensary number, ambulance, medical volunteers and para medicos mobile numbers in the hour of emergency in the High Court.

Moreover, he asked to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training to advocates as well as to the staff of the High Court, so that in case of emergency, victims can be rescued.

Earlier, on Feb 18, 2025, senior advocate Pusunooru Venugopal Rao collapsed and died of a heart attack while presenting a case before a single judge bench of the Telangana High Court.