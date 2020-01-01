Another lakh throng Chilkur Balaji Temple

Chilkur: Devotees in large numbers thronged Chilkur Balaji Temple here on Wednesday on the occasion of New Year. Chief Priest Rangarajan Panthulu said devotees have been stopped making rounds around the inner shrine as the rush was high.

"They have been allowed to take darshan. It is estimated that more than one lakh devotees visited the temple on New Year. About 120 police were deployed in bandobast duty. Barricades were set up to control the rush," he added.