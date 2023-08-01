Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Another shock to BRS: HC rejects Koppula’s interim petition
The minister filed an interim petition in the High Court to reject the petition challenging his election in 2018. However, the High Court dismissed the petition. The case was adjourned to Wednesday
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and BRS key leader Koppula Eshwar has been sued in the Telangana High Court. The minister filed an interim petition in the High Court to reject the petition challenging his election in 2018. However, the High Court dismissed the petition. The case was adjourned to Wednesday.
In the 2018 election, Koppula Eshwar, who contested on behalf of BRS (TRS) from Dharmapuri constituency, won with a narrow majority. Adluri Laxman Kumar contested against him on a Congress ticket. Laxman applied for recounting of the election results. After the recount, the election officials announced that Koppula had won. However, Adluri Laxman alleged that there was confusion in the recounting and that Koppula won with illegal methods.
He went to court on this. He filed a petition in the High Court seeking to declare Koppula's election invalid and to declare himself as MLA. Minister Koppula filed an interim petition to reject this petition. The High Court recently rejected the minister's petition.