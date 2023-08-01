Another shock to BRS: HC rejects Koppula’s interim petition

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and BRS key leader Koppula Eshwar has been sued in the Telangana High Court. The minister filed an interim petition in the High Court to reject the petition challenging his election in 2018. However, the High Court dismissed the petition. The case was adjourned to Wednesday.



In the 2018 election, Koppula Eshwar, who contested on behalf of BRS (TRS) from Dharmapuri constituency, won with a narrow majority. Adluri Laxman Kumar contested against him on a Congress ticket. Laxman applied for recounting of the election results. After the recount, the election officials announced that Koppula had won. However, Adluri Laxman alleged that there was confusion in the recounting and that Koppula won with illegal methods.

He went to court on this. He filed a petition in the High Court seeking to declare Koppula's election invalid and to declare himself as MLA. Minister Koppula filed an interim petition to reject this petition. The High Court recently rejected the minister's petition.