Apathy of banks, govt denies welfare benefits to disabled

Tarnaka: A regional-level seminar on 'Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act) 2016' was conducted on February 23 and 24 at St. Ann's Generalate here by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), in association with the Network of Persons with Disabilities (NPDO).

The meet discussed key issues being faced by persons with disabilities, such as employment, livelihood opportunities, effect of Covid and access to healthcare besides concerns of women and children.There was also a session on the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 concerning students with disabilities.

Over 80 representatives from disabled organisations from Telangana and AP, besides students from different universities, attended. B Shailaja, Director and Commissioner, Disabled Welfare, attended on the second day. The key issues would be shared with her. A plan of action would be prepared to take it forward.

A Nagendra, AP State working president, VikalagulaHakkula Porata Samithi, stated that, "the implementation of the Act has been a challenge as basic schemes, including pensions and issuance of disability certificates, were not being enforced properly. The indifferent attitude of the government and banks make it difficult for the disabled to avail themselves of welfare schemes and apply for loans. The inaccessible schools make it impossible for children with disabilities to enrol in schools.

Vasundhara, CEO, Weave Media, observed that with app-based cab services in metropolitan cities, it is important to sensitise the drivers and customers about disability. The discrimination faced by the disabled has long-lasting effects on their health. The government has to think about making public transport accessible. There is a need to sensitise society about disability, instead of just holding workshops/seminars" she stressed.

Niharika Das, Programme Officer (Advocacy), NCPEDP, pointed out that it was crucial to create awareness about the provisions of the law and developments that took place. "State-level implementation of the Act is important as disability is considered a State subject. Issues at the grassroot level should be brought to focus. The sector needs to work with a rights-based approach", she added.

Srinivasulu, president, Network of Persons with Disability Organisations, highlighting the status of the Act in Telangana, mentioned the importance of advocacy in leading the cross-disability movement in right direction." He threw light on importance of Right to Information Act (RIA) and shared its key provisions with participants.

Chintakrishna, chairman, Child Welfare Committee, Telangana trained the participants on filing RIA applications, while sharing his experiences as a social activist and the difficulties that occur in RTI activism.Akshay Jain, Programme Officer (Advocacy), NCPEDP also spoke.