Apna Hyderabadi Mahal: Works begin to bring century old Sardar Mahal back to life

Hyderabad: The iconic Sardar Mahal, a Nizam-era palace near historic Charminar is all set to get a facelift as the State government commenced the revival and restoration works, into an art gallery, heritage accommodation and café on the lines of Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan.

Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development, inspected the works on Wednesday and said that an art studio, a vibrant cultural centre and a small cafe will come up as part of the restoration work. The official said the work has commenced in a tripartite agreement with Kalakriti Art Gallery and Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The State government has already announced that Sardar Mahal will be developed as the cultural hub of the city. The place being historically considered to be one of the prosperous regionsthis was ruled by Qutub Shahis and later by Asafjahis.The government is confident of attracting a large number of tourists paying visit to Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Chowmahalla Palace, Salar Jung Museum in Old city every day.

As per the plans announced earlier, the heritage structure will be developed as a cultural hub with a museum, 10 room hotel and various activities including exhibitions and performances.

However, the authorities have apparently dropped the plans for the hotel.

The proposed activities include cultural events, workshops, art exhibitions, heritage walks and hospitality. The project has been taken up in Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Built, Operate and Transfer concept.

According to QQSUDA, this will create and strengthen the identity of Hyderabad as synonym for heritage, creativity, entrepreneurship, innovation at local and regional levels and maximise the historical, cultural, social and tourist potential of Charminar area.

Officials said that the Sardar Mahal would be maintained for the concessionaire period of 10 years. The private agency will map tourism assessment in the vicinity of the site and prepare a demand assessment study and propose a comprehensive action plan for the development of Sardar Mahal.

In April last year, Rama Rao along with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had formally launched the works to conserve, restore and strengthen Sardar Mahal. Rama Rao had announced that the project taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore will not only protect the heritage structure but add attraction to tourists visiting Hyderabad.

According to officials, Sardar Mahal, a palace built in European style by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900, will be conserved and restored to its original structure with additional architectural designs.

It was declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took over Sardar Mahal in 1965 due to outstanding property taxes.