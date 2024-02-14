Apoorva Rao takes charge as TSRTC Joint Director

Hyderabad: IPS, K Apoorva Rao, has taken charge as the new Joint Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The officer is the first woman IPS officer to be appointed as Joint Director of TSRTC. She assumed office on Tuesday in her chamber in Hyderabad Bus Bhavan.

Apoorva Rao, a 2014 batch IPS officer who has been serving as a CID and SP, was appointed to the position by the government on Monday. Hailing from Hyderabad, she brings valuable experience from her previous roles as SP in Wanaparthy, Gadwala, and Nalgonda districts.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, extended congratulations to Apoorva Rao on assuming the role of Joint Director of TSRTC. He urged her to work with commitment for the corporation’s development and expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for recognising the significance of the public transport system by appointing a woman IPS officer as Joint Director for the first time in TSRTC’s history.

On this occasion, Apoorva thanked the government for appointing her as a Joint Director. She said that the Mahalakshmi-free bus facility scheme for women, ambitiously introduced by the Telangana government is being implemented successfully, and she pledged to enhance the effectiveness of the scheme and affirmed her support for the growth of TSRTC in the country’s public transport system. RTC officials congratulated Apoorva Rao on her assumption of office.