Applicants for driving licence test hit slot roadblock

Hyderabad: A person who applies for driving licence has to go for a driving test on any track in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The idea of slot booking is given to suit the applicant's convenience. However, the Bandlaguda driving test track is accepting limited applicants from a few mandals. This has led to an increase in booking of slots at the Nagole driving test track.

Most applicants are facing difficulties in slot-booking for the driving licence test. The applicants from Charminar, Bahadurpura and Falaknuma mandals are given a slot in Salar-e-Millat driving test track, Bandlaguda. Others were forced to book a slot in other tracks like Dr Babu Jagjeevan Ram Driving Test Track in Nagole. According to the Transport department, applicants can book driving tests on any track of their own convenience in city.

The department sources said applicants from Chandrayangutta, Hafez Baba Nagar, and Santosh Nagar areas are finding it difficult to process online the track in Bandlaguda. As these were blocked, the applicants were forced to go a long distance of 15-20 km, whereas the track is located in their respective areas, which are near Salar-e-Millat track.

Mahmood Hussain Makke, president, Aapki Awaaz Welfare Society, pointed out that online blocked mandals in the Salar-e-Millat track are Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta, Hashamabad, Hafez Baba Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Riyasat Nagar, and Saidabad.

"The misery is that though a few applicants reside near Salar-e-Millat Track are also unable to avail the driving test;they were forced to go to Nagole for no valid reason. The applicants visiting the Nagole track have been facing difficulties due to a large number of applications," he pointed out.

Shekhar, one of the observers, said due to large number of applicants taking appointments at Nagole track, long queues were seen.The applicants are experiencing difficulties. "RTO is witnessing a flood of applicants; the issue has to be solved by authorities."

Shaik Areej of Chandrayangutta said for applying for a permanent licence and booking slot at Bandlaguda, there is no option. "I live near RTO and to apply for a driving licence test in near Bandlaguda there is no option; I had to visit a faraway track in Nagole. Authorities say the applicants can book slots as per convenience," he added.

Makke said a representation has been given to the Transport Minister, the Principal Secretary, the Joint Transport Commissioner on the issue, but nothing has been done yet. Daily hundreds of applicants are facing difficulties and booking an appointment at faraway RTO tracks.