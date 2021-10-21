Applications invited for 4,135 bank PO posts

Hyderabad: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 4,135 probationary officers/management trainees in different public sector banks.

Eligibility is any degree from any recognised university. Age: between 20 and 30 years as on October 1,2021. Age will be relaxed for SC and STs by five years and for OBCs three years. The selection will be based on preliminary online test, main online test and interview.

Applications are to be sent online by November 10. The online preliminary test will be on December 4 and 11, 2021; the online main examination on January 2022 and the interview in February/March 2022. For full details candidates may refer to the website https://www.ibps.in