Applications invited for Health Sanitary Inspector Course

Hyderabad: National Centre for Fire and Safety Engineering is inviting applications to the Centre-certified Health Sanitary Inspector Course. Interested Intermediate Pass, Degree, PG candidates all over Telangana State can apply online for admission.

After successfully completing the courses in Health Sanitary Inspector, the Government of India will conduct an examination and award a certificate. Candidates will get opportunities in job profiles like Health Sanitary Inspector, Health Safety Supervisor, Safety Officer and Safety Executive. Candidates will be getting better opportunities from corporate hospitals, pharmaceutical industries, star hotels, airports, railways and so on.

The last date of submitting applications is August 18. Interested students and unemployed youth from all over Telangana State can apply on the website: www.ncttindia.com. For more details one can contact 6302355872.