Arjuna Award to champ: KCR all praise for Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness over selecting Women's World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen for the prestigious 'Arjuna Award', which is being given by the Government of India to the meritorious sportspersons.

The Chief Minister said that Nikhat Zareen, who made the country popular worldwide by registering consecutive victories in women's boxing, deserved Arjuna Award. KCR said that the entire nation is proud of the talent of Telangana Bidda (daughter of the soil)