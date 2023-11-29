Arrangements at place for Assembly polling

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have made all necessary arrangements for smooth and hassle-free conduct of State Legislative Assembly elections to be held on Thursday.

According to the police, Section 144 is in place, people are instructed not to gather. They should leave for their homes after voting.

To create a safe and secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic right without any hindrance, all Station House Officers were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation. Minimum One WPC will be deployed at each polling station.

Recent, a briefing was held at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC), highlighting key strategies with the observers including General, Police and Expenditure. The commissioner Sandeep Shandilya articulated pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance. He delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations.

The commissioner said to avoid untoward incidents at these polling stations, Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed. The precautionary measures are in addition to deploying a micro observer and live webcasting of polling stations.

Sandeep Shandilya said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed at critical polling stations, bolstered by 391 route mobiles. “As many as 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 Blue Colts, and 122 other vehicles will be on the field to respond promptly to Dial 100 calls and address any incidents that may arise,” he added.

Over 45 Flying Squad teams and 45 Static Surveillance teams, along with static pickets, are already operational in the city.